Ricardo Gutierrez News: Allows five in loss

Gutierrez made three saves and conceded five goals during Saturday's 5-0 loss against Chivas.

Gutierrez got beaten twice during the first half and three more times in the second but wasn't at fault for any of the goals allowed and had close to none help from the defensive line in front of him. This has been a very rough campaign for the goalkeeper, who went from Mazatlan to Puebla in the winter but keeps having more games with multiple goals allowed to his name than clean sheets.