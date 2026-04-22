Ricardo Gutierrez headshot

Ricardo Gutierrez News: Allows two goals in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 22, 2026

Gutierrez registered four saves and allowed two goals in Tuesday's 2-1 loss versus Monterrey.

Gutierrez's difficult run shows no sign of ending, with a fifth consecutive game conceding. The goalkeeper was beaten twice, one of which came from the spot, though he did register four saves. Across those five games he has now allowed 11 goals while making 18 saves. He will face his next test Friday against Queretaro.

Ricardo Gutierrez
Puebla
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