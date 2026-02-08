Gutierrez secured back-to-back clean sheets after opening the Clausura with no shutouts in his first three games. The goalkeeper has made 25 saves across his first five appearances, recording at least three saves in four of them and stopping a penalty. He has already helped his new team Puebla surpass their total number of clean sheets from the entire Apertura. However, his time-wasting has become an issue, as he has picked up three yellow cards in his last three games and now sits two bookings away from suspension. His next outing comes Friday against Pumas UNAM.