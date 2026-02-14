Ricardo Gutierrez News: Beaten three times by Pumas

Gutierrez recorded two saves and allowed three goals in Friday's 3-2 loss to Pumas.

Gutierrez saw his streak of over 200 minutes without conceding a goal come to an end in a terrible second half against the UNAM side. The goalkeeper had his most disappointing performance of the current campaign, as he recorded his fewest saves while allowing multiple goals for the first time in six matches. His next chance to bounce back will be a home clash versus America, who are averaging 3.2 shots on target per game this year.