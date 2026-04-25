Ricardo Gutierrez News: Beaten twice by Queretaro

Gutierrez recorded three saves and allowed two goals in Friday's 2-1 loss against Queretaro.

Gutierrez had a difficult outing as his team was reduced to 10 men since the 16th minute of the Clausura regular-season finale. With his team knocked out of the competition, the goalkeeper won't have another chance to produce until the next campaign, which will come after a lengthy break due to the World Cup. Despite his side's shortcomings, he showed solid qualities, finishing with 59 saves and four clean sheets to offset the 26 goals conceded in 17 matches.