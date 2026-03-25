Ricardo Gutierrez News: Beaten twice in loss
Gutierrez made seven saves and allowed two goals in Sunday's 2-1 defeat to Santos Laguna.
There wasn't much Gutierrez could've done to prevent the two second-half goals he allowed, though, for Puebla's defensive standards, he's been playing well lately. He has two clean sheets and three games with one or fewer goals allowed in his last five starts. He'll host Juarez at home after the international break.
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