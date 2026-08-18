Ricardo Gutierrez News: Beaten twice in win Monday

Gutierrez had two saves and allowed two goals in Monday's 3-2 win against Pachuca.

There wasn't much Gutierrez could've done to deny the two goals scored by Salomon Rondon -- one was a close-range header, and the other was a penalty. Gutierrez can't be relied upon to start on a regular basis, but he could be a solid value play in most fantasy slates when Puebla play at home. Through four starts so far in the Apertura, Gutierrez has conceded five goals while making 15 saves and keeping one clean sheet.