Ricardo Gutierrez News: Concedes four goals to America

Gutierrez made three saves and allowed four goals in Friday's 4-0 loss versus America.

Gutierrez faced another tough matchup Friday and ended up allowing more than two goals for the second straight game. The keeper is still leading the league with 30 saves during the Clausura campaign, but his team is struggling to find defensive stability. Thus, he might not be reliable for clean sheets but could aim to stop more shots in the next visit to San Luis, who have scored 12 goals in seven games.