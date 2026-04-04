Ricardo Gutierrez News: Concedes one goal to Juarez

Gutierrez made two saves and allowed one goal in Friday's 1-1 draw against FC Juarez.

Gutierrez stopped a pair of long-range shots but was beaten by Madson's finish in the second half of the draw. The keeper added to his totals of 47 saves and 16 goals conceded in 13 matches played this season, but he went without a clean sheet for the second straight game. His next chance to produce will come in a home clash against Leon, who scored multiple goals in two of their last three road matchups.