Ricardo Gutierrez News: Concedes two goals versus Tuzos

Gutierrez recorded two saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-1 loss against Pachuca.

Gutierrez struggled to stop the home side's attempts, failing to keep his goal unbeaten for the second straight game. He increased his Clausura totals to 37 saves and 13 goals conceded throughout 10 appearances. The upcoming clash with Necaxa could be a decent opportunity for him to get back on track against a side that scored just twice over its last four league matches.