Ricardo Gutierrez News: Concedes two in win

Gutierrez registered one save and allowed two goals in Saturday's 3-2 victory against Santos Laguna.

Gutierrez had a difficult night between the posts despite coming away with the win, conceding twice on just 0.76 xGOT faced. His 69.6 save percentage on the season leaves room for improvement, and Puebla's next fixture against America, who sit first in the standings, will present a significant challenge to add to his lone clean sheet this campaign.