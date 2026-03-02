Ricardo Gutierrez News: Keeps clean sheet against San Luis

Gutierrez made two saves and secured a clean sheet in Saturday's 1-0 win over Atletico San Luis. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 42nd minute.

Gutierrez did a good job stopping the home side's few attempts during the weekend clash. He kept an opponent scoreless for the third time in eight starts during the Clausura campaign. Having corrected course after a couple of heavy defeats, Gutierrez and Puebla will face two tough tests in the double week against Tigres and Pachuca at home and away, respectively.