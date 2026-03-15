Ricardo Gutierrez News: Keeps clean sheet versus Necaxa

Gutierrez recorded one save and secured a clean sheet in Friday's 0-0 draw versus Necaxa.

Gutierrez had little trouble denying the visitors' attempts in a dull match. The goalkeeper made less than two saves for the first time since Sept. 13, but the clean sheet was his fourth over 11 games played in 2026. He might be able to increase his production next weekend in a tricky visit to Santos, who scored 12 goals across their previous 11 contests.