Gutierrez had a superb fantasy outing as his contributions led his team to a clean sheet against the champions, and he even denied Sebastian Cordova a penalty kick during first-half stoppage time. The goalkeeper has stood out at the start of his time in Puebla, limiting the impact of the errors from a vulnerable back line, and so far has saved 88 percent of his shots on goal against over four games. His next chance to produce will be a tough trip to Tijuana, who scored nine goals across their last five home matches.