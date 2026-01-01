Gutierrez has arrived at his second Liga MX destination after playing for the Mazatleco team since its foundation in 2020. The goalkeeper had served as a reliable backup for several seasons until he finally got the starting job in the Apertura 2025 campaign, in which he racked up 55 saves, 29 goals conceded and one clean sheet over 17 games. He should have a reasonable chance of featuring over the recently unconvincing duo of Julio Jose Gonzalez and Jesus Rodriguez, although his value may be limited to shot stopping as part of a vulnerable team.