Ricardo Mangas Injury: Not available Wednesday

Mangas (knee) won't be fit for Wednesday's Champions League showdown against Bodo/Glimt, according to Record.

Mangas is dealing with an undisclosed issue and didn't travel with the squad for Wednesday's Champions League clash against Bodo/Glimt. The versatile defender will now look to get back on track ahead of next week's second leg. That said, his absence isn't expected to shake up the starting XI much, as he has mostly been used as a depth option off the bench for the Sportinguistas during this season's Champions League run.