Ricardo Mangas Injury: Not available yet
Mangas (muscular) is still in recovery and remains out for the time being, according to Record.
Mangas is still working his way back from muscular issues and remains unavailable for the time being for the Sportinguistas. The defender does not have a clear timetable for his return yet, but his absence is not expected to have a major impact on the starting XI. He has mainly served as a bench option for the Portuguese side throughout this campaign.
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