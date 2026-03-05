Ricardo Mangas Injury: Out with injury

Mangas is dealing with an undisclosed injury and is uncertain whether he'll be available to play against Bodo Glimt on Wednesday, according to manager Rui Borges.

Borges didn't dive into any details regarding Mangas' injury, but the defender should be considered a question mark to face Bodo Glimt next Wednesday. A clearer picture regarding his availability will come ahead of the weekend match against Braga in the league, though. Mangas is a depth piece on defense with just two appearances (one start) in the current UCL campaign.