Ricardo Mangas News: Features off bench

Mangas (muscular) featured off bench in Sunday's 4-1 win over Alverca, confirming he is back fit for Sporting CP.

Mangas shook off his muscle issues and made his return in Sunday's win over Alverca, logging the final 10 minutes. That's a positive development for Sporting, as he gives the club another depth piece along the back line, though he still looks headed for a bench role at best moving forward.