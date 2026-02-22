Ricardo Marin headshot

Ricardo Marin News: Assists equalizer on Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2026

Marin assisted once to go with zero corners and one chance created in Saturday's 2-1 defeat against Cruz Azul.

Marin replaced Armando Gonzalez in the 80th minute and set up the headed equalizer for Angel Sepulveda just a minute later. Marin won three duels and also made a tackle. He has recorded four substitute appearances in the Clausura and has already set up two goals.

Ricardo Marin
Guadalajara
