Ricardo Marin News: Assists equalizer on Saturday
Marin assisted once to go with zero corners and one chance created in Saturday's 2-1 defeat against Cruz Azul.
Marin replaced Armando Gonzalez in the 80th minute and set up the headed equalizer for Angel Sepulveda just a minute later. Marin won three duels and also made a tackle. He has recorded four substitute appearances in the Clausura and has already set up two goals.
