Ricardo Marin News: Involved offensively in win

Marin registered four shots (zero on goal) and two chances created in Saturday's 2-0 victory versus Tigres UANL.

Marin could've been credited with an assist in Guadalajara's first goal, but his shot was deflected by Santiago Sandoval, who ended up scoring both of the team's goals. Marin should continue to see steady playing time in a depleted Guadalajara side that has plenty of players called up to the Mexico national team ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.