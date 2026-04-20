Ricardo Marin News: Scores in first Chivas start

Marin scored a goal off his lone shot during Saturday's 5-0 win over Puebla.

Marin made his first starts since his move to Chivas and was at the right place to head home a perfect cross from the right and double his side's lead in the 27th minute. However, the forward couldn't produce anything noteworthy afterwards, which led him to be subbed off before the hour mark. This was the sixth goal of the season and the second since the window transfer and Marin will hope this helps him keep getting playing time ahead of the upcoming playoffs.