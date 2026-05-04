Ricardo Marin News: Scores in loss

Marin scored a goal off three shots (one on target) during Saturday's 3-1 loss against Tigres.

Marin returned to the starting XI and quickly made an impact, showing poise inside the box to evade a defender and then beat the goalkeeper to open the scoring for Chivas. This was the third Clausura goal for the forward, who started in three of the last four games after Angel Sepulveda (hamstring) went down injured and now, with Sepulveda back, his status for next weekend's second leg remains to be seen.