Ricardo Marin News: Scores in loss to Atlas

Marin scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Saturday's 3-2 defeat versus Atlas.

Marin made the score sheet for the second straight game as he fired a low right-footed strike in the 50th minute of Saturday's duel. The former Guadalajara man moved into the starting lineup in the absence of Luis Quinones (undisclosed), joining Emiliano Gomez in the team's usual front two. Other than the goals, Marin has now produced eight shots (two on target), four clearances and one chance created over four Clausura outings.