Ricardo Marin News: Scores in loss to Pachuca

Marin scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Wednesday's 2-1 loss to Pachuca.

Marin stood out with an impressive goal from outside the box during the sixth minute of the midweek clash. That was his only shot, to which he added four duels won and one foul drawn, as the rest of the match was very difficult against a dominant opponent. The goal increased his scoring run to four games, putting him in the spotlight as one of the most successful signings of the last transfer window. He'll likely retain significant playing time, especially given Luis Quinones' unavailability because of a muscular injury.