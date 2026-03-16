Ricardo Marin News: Scores off bench in win

Marin scored one goal to go with three shots (two on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 3-0 win against Santos.

Marin found the net through a backheel touch in stoppage time after replacing Angel Sepulveda during the second half of Saturday's game. Despite playing exclusively as a substitute, Marin now has one goal and two assists over 99 minutes on the field during the Clausura campaign. He'll push for more playing time in the competition with current starters Sepulveda and Armando Gonzalez.