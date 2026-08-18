Ricardo Marin News: Scores winner from PK spot

Marin scored a penalty goal and had two shots (both on target) during Sunday's 1-0 win over Santos Laguna.

Marin made his first start of the season and was largely quiet up front. However, in the 75th minute the forward showed poise from the penalty spot to fool the goalkeeper and score the game-winning goal for Chivas. This was the first goal of the campaign for Marin, who will hope to keep getting significant playing time during upcoming matches.