Ricardo Monreal News: Provides assist in win

Monreal assisted once to go with six shots (four on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Friday's 3-0 victory over Tijuana.

Monreal was deployed as a right wing-back for the second time this season in the absence of Kevin Rosero (suspension), and it turned out to be one of the best offensive outings for the forward, who took a shot to the woodwork and delivered the cross that led to Tomas Badaloni's 75th-minute goal against Xolos. The Mexican has now scored one goal and one assist over 12 league appearances in 2026. However, he might return to a bench spot given that Rosero will be back for upcoming fixtures.