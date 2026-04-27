Ricardo Monreal News: Scores penalty in defeat

Monreal scored one goal to go with five shots (two on goal) in Sunday's 4-1 defeat versus Cruz Azul.

Monreal beat Kevin Mier from the penalty spot after 71 minutes of an active performance in the week 17 clash. He was deployed as a striker with Rayos missing both Julian Carranza (lower leg) and Tomas Badaloni (undisclosed) for that match. The offensive output boosted Monreal's totals to 28 shots (eight on target) and two goals across 17 games played this year. However, it wasn't much of an improvement over his identical scoring tally from the previous campaign.