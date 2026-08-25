Ricardo Monreal News: Sends in four crosses at Pumas

Monreal registered one shot (zero on goal), four crosses (two accurate) and two chances created in Sunday's 1-1 draw versus Pumas UNAM. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 90th minute.

Monreal led Necaxa with a season-high four crosses during the road draw. The forward also co-led his side in chances created. He did receive his second yellow card in four starts, though.