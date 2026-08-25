Ricardo Monreal headshot

Ricardo Monreal News: Sends in four crosses at Pumas

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 25, 2026

Monreal registered one shot (zero on goal), four crosses (two accurate) and two chances created in Sunday's 1-1 draw versus Pumas UNAM. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 90th minute.

Monreal led Necaxa with a season-high four crosses during the road draw. The forward also co-led his side in chances created. He did receive his second yellow card in four starts, though.

Ricardo Monreal
Club Necaxa
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