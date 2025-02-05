Ricardo Pepi Injury: Done for season after knee surgery

Pepi is out for the remainder of the season due to a knee injury, according to his club.

Pepi is set to serve on the sidelines over the next couple of months, as he has undergone knee surgery after an early exit during his first UCL start of the season. This is an unfortunate loss for the club, as he did just sign an extension and is their first option off the bench at forward. He will remain out for the rest of the season, hoping to be fit for the start of the next campaign after around nine months out.