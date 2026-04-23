Ricardo Pepi headshot

Ricardo Pepi News: Builds momentum after injury return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 23, 2026

Pepi started and scored two goals during Thursday's Eredivisie win over PEC Zwolle.

Pepi is available after dealing with a forearm fracture at the beginning of the year, and he's aiming to be an option for the USMNT in the upcoming World Cup. The forward has scored three goals over his last two club games while delivering an assist during a substitute outing for the national team in March.

Ricardo Pepi
PSV Eindhoven
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