Ricardo Pereira headshot

Ricardo Pereira Injury: Available for Chelsea

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2025

Pereira (hamstring) is available for Sunday's match against Chelsea, coach Ruud van Nistelrooy confirmed in the press conference.

Pereira has been sidelined since early November with a hamstring injury but is now available for Sunday's match against Chelsea. It remains unclear how he fits into coach Ruud van Nistelrooy's plans and whether he can reclaim a starting role like last season.

Ricardo Pereira
Leicester City
