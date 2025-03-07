Ricardo Pereira Injury: Available for Chelsea
Pereira (hamstring) is available for Sunday's match against Chelsea, coach Ruud van Nistelrooy confirmed in the press conference.
Pereira has been sidelined since early November with a hamstring injury but is now available for Sunday's match against Chelsea. It remains unclear how he fits into coach Ruud van Nistelrooy's plans and whether he can reclaim a starting role like last season.
