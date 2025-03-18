Ricardo Pereira Injury: Dealing with muscle issue

Pereira (strain) is sidelined due to a muscle injury, according to manager Ruud van Nistelrooy."No, unfortunately not. He picked a small injury the day before yesterday [Friday]. He tried it in training yesterday but he has a minor muscle injury. Hopefully it won't be too long"

Pereira is headed to the sideline with a fresh injury concern. The only minor positive is that he has the international break to try and get fit before an April 2 trip to Manchester City. Injuries have limited Pereira to just three appearances in the Premier League.