Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Ricardo Pereira headshot

Ricardo Pereira Injury: Late call against Man City

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2025

Pereira (strain) is a late call for Wednesday's clash with Manchester City, coach Ruud van Nistelrooy said in the press conference. "We obviously had Ricardo Pereira out for the Man United game. But he's doing really well. Hopefully, we can get him on the training pitch today and tomorrow and see if he's ready for Wednesday."

Pereira missed the last game against Manchester United before the international break due to a muscle issue after returning in the previous game following a long spell out due to a hamstring injury. He has been doing well since then and will likely train Monday and Tuesday before being assessed for his availability for Wednesday's game. That said, even if fully fit, he shouldn't start the game and will likely build his fitness gradually off bench.

Ricardo Pereira
Leicester City
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now