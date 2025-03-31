Ricardo Pereira Injury: Late call against Man City

Pereira (strain) is a late call for Wednesday's clash with Manchester City, coach Ruud van Nistelrooy said in the press conference. "We obviously had Ricardo Pereira out for the Man United game. But he's doing really well. Hopefully, we can get him on the training pitch today and tomorrow and see if he's ready for Wednesday."

Pereira missed the last game against Manchester United before the international break due to a muscle issue after returning in the previous game following a long spell out due to a hamstring injury. He has been doing well since then and will likely train Monday and Tuesday before being assessed for his availability for Wednesday's game. That said, even if fully fit, he shouldn't start the game and will likely build his fitness gradually off bench.