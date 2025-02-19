Ricardo Pereira Injury: Returns to team training

Pereira (hamstring) has begun to train with the team again, according to manager Ruud van Nistelrooy. "Other than that, Ricardo is making good progress in his comeback. He's part of team training. Hopefully in the coming weeks that can be more and he can be part of games as well."

Pereira looks to be nearing a return, with the defender rejoining team training Wednesday for the first time since his injury in early November. This is great news for the club, as he should be expected back within the next few weeks, likely needing around two to three weeks before he is fit. Once he returns he will be expected to see a rotational role, as he did start in both of his appearances but went unused in his other eight appearances on the team sheet.