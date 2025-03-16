Ricardo Pereira Injury: Ruled Out Sunday
Pereira is ruled out of Sunday's clash against Manchester United due to a minor muscle injury, Leicestershire Live reports.
Pereira isn't in the squad for Sunday's match due to a minor muscle injury. The decision appears to be precautionary since he recently returned from a long-term injury and the international break is approaching. He will have time to recover before their next match against Manchester City on April 2.
