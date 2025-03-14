Ricardo Pereira News: Available going forward

Pereira played six minutes in Sunday's clash with Chelsea, and should play a large role in the system, per manager Ruud van Nistelrooy. "We changed the structure in last 10 minutes to go for it, and as an inverted full-back he created some dangerous situations and we're pleased to have him back."

Pereira spent the better part of three months on the sideline with a hamstring injury, but got back during Sunday's clash with Chelsea. His availability offers a new option for the struggling Leicester side. though it's possible his role remains largely off the bench.