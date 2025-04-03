Ricardo Pereira News: Fit but not ready for starting role

Pereira is fit once again but is not yet an option for starting time, according to manager Ruud Van Nistelrooy. "He had a great 20 minutes. Of course, with the injury he has, we're careful with him. Now he's back after two days training only with the first team. Monday is soon but he's definitely someone we're very happy is available and can make an impact on Monday, but as a starter it's quite early."

Pereira looks to still be fit after returning for a short cameo against Manchester City following a hamstring issue, as he was once again deemed fit Thursday and continues to train with the team. However, the defender is still not ready for starting time, being withheld until fully fit. He will look to see a start before the end of the season, as he did see two straight starts before his long absence due to injury.