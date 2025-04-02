Fantasy Soccer
Ricardo Pereira headshot

Ricardo Pereira News: Option from bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 2, 2025

Pereira (strain) is on the bench for Wednesday's match against Manchester City.

Pereira has returned from his strain Wednesday, with the defender finding a spot on the bench after only one game out. This is solid news for the defender who appeared only a match ago before suffering another injury, with that his only appearance since Nov. 2 due to multiple injuries. He will hope to see some time to test his legs after the long layoff.

