Ricardo Pereira News: Option from bench
Pereira (strain) is on the bench for Wednesday's match against Manchester City.
Pereira has returned from his strain Wednesday, with the defender finding a spot on the bench after only one game out. This is solid news for the defender who appeared only a match ago before suffering another injury, with that his only appearance since Nov. 2 due to multiple injuries. He will hope to see some time to test his legs after the long layoff.
