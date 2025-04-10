Fantasy Soccer
Ricardo Pereira headshot

Ricardo Pereira News: Provides late spark off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2025

Pereira registered two tackles (zero won) and one clearance in Monday's 3-0 loss versus Newcastle United.

Though he saw limited minutes, Pereira was able to provide a lift for Leicester against Newcastle on Monday. In 16 minutes played, the right back completed the most dribbles of any player in the match with three, made five passes into the final third, and won seven of his eight ground duels. Pereira has not started a match for Leicester since November second, but hopefully his good performance can earn him starting minutes against Brighton on Saturday.

Ricardo Pereira
Leicester City
