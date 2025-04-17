Ricardo Rodriguez Injury: Leaves with injury Thursday

Rodriguez was forced off during the first half of Thursday's game against Jagellonia in the UEFA Europa Conference League with an apparent muscular problem, Fran Campos of DAZN reports.

Rodriguez left the contest in the first half and was replaced by Romain Perraud, who has been the regular starter at left-back this season. This issue could hurt Betis' depth down the stretch, though, as Rodriguez can also play at center-back, a position of need due to the recent season-ending injury of Diego Llorente (hamstring).