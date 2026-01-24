Rodriguez has been dealing with some discomfort this season and does not seem to be over those issues, as he had to stop team training on Saturday and was spotted making runs around the pitch with a member of the coaching staff. The left back should however be available for Sunday's clash against Alaves if nothing happens ahead of the game. That said, if he had to miss the clash, it would be a blow for Betis since they are thin in options at left-back, with only Valentin Gomez and Carlos de Roa remaining as alternatives.