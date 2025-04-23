Ricardo Rodriguez Injury: Should be available Thursday

Rodriguez (strain) should be available for Thursday's clash against Valladolid after being spotted training normally with the team on Wednesday, according to Alejandro Fernandez for Zona Mixta.

Rodriguez missed the last contest due to muscular issues but should be available for Thursday's game after being spotted training with the team normally on Wednesday. That said, he has started only one of the last four possible games, so his return is unlikely to impact the starting XI, with Romain Perraud likely remaining the preferred option at left-back.