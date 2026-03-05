Ricardo Rodriguez Mozzocco headshot

Ricardo Rodriguez Mozzocco News: Allows four in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2026

Rodriguez made five saves and conceded four goals during Tuesday's 4-1 loss against Atletico San Luis.

Rodriguez was able to withstand pressure without getting beaten during the first half but things changed for worse after halftime as the goalkeeper couldn't do much to stop the opposition's scoring onslaught. The leaky Mazatlan defense makes him rack up more saves than most of his Liga MX peers but the downside is his average of two goals allowed per game over nine Clausura starts.

Ricardo Rodriguez Mozzocco
Mazatlán
