Ricardo Rodriguez Mozzocco News: Earns clean sheet versus Pachuca

Rodriguez made five saves and allowed zero goals in Friday's 1-0 victory against Pachuca. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 61st minute.

Rodriguez put in a great performance to keep his goal unbeaten for the first time this season, stopping an opposition that was on a three-game winning streak. The five saves tied his second-best mark over eight Clausura games and increased his average to 4.0 saves per match. He'll face moderate challenges against Atletico San Luis and Leon in the upcoming double week.