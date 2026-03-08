Ricardo Rodriguez Mozzocco News: Records five saves versus Leon

Rodriguez recorded five saves and allowed two goals in Friday's 4-2 victory against Leon.

Rodriguez was busy once again, as his saves helped his team neutralize the visitors' high threat in the first half and obtain a big victory Friday. The goalkeeper has stopped exactly five shots in three straight games, raising his average to 4.2 saves per contest. He'll look to extend his positive streak but will retain low clean sheet chances in the upcoming visit to America, who have scored at least once in each of their last four home matches in league play.