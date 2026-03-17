Ricardo Rodriguez Mozzocco News: Saves penalty but beaten twice

Rodriguez Mozzocco had 10 saves and allowed two goals in Sunday's 2-0 defeat versus América.

Rodriguez recorded double-digit saves and stopped a penalty in the early stages of the game, but there wasn't much he could've done on the two goals he conceded the rest of the way. Rodriguez doesn't carry a lot of fantasy appeal since Mazatlan are very weak defensively, and a weekend matchup against Cruz Azul on Friday isn't ideal for his fantasy prospects.