Ricardo Rodriguez Mozzocco News: Two saves in 2-1 away win
Rodriguez Mozzocco had two saves and allowed one goal in Sunday's 2-1 victory over Santos Laguna.
Rodriguez Mozzocco has yet to keep a clean sheet in his six games since coming in as the first-choice keeper. He made two saves in this game, but was unable to prevent the goal, which came from the penalty spot. He has already saved one penalty in his six game spell so far.
