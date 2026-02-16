Ricardo Rodriguez Mozzocco headshot

Ricardo Rodriguez Mozzocco News: Two saves in 2-1 away win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 16, 2026

Rodriguez Mozzocco had two saves and allowed one goal in Sunday's 2-1 victory over Santos Laguna.

Rodriguez Mozzocco has yet to keep a clean sheet in his six games since coming in as the first-choice keeper. He made two saves in this game, but was unable to prevent the goal, which came from the penalty spot. He has already saved one penalty in his six game spell so far.

Ricardo Rodriguez Mozzocco
Mazatlán
