Ricardo Rodriguez News: Allows five in loss

Rodriguez made seven saves and conceded two goals during Saturday's 5-1 loss against Tigres.

Rodriguez got beaten once in the first half and four more times in the final frame, but was still one of his team's top performers as he avoided an even bigger loss with multiple big saves throughout the contest. Allowing more than two goals per game in 17 starts can't be positive for any goalkeeper from a fantasy standpoint, but he could at least mitigate some of the damage with almost five saves per outing and better defensive teammates could definitely help him post different numbers next season.